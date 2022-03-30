Fort Valley police looking for burglary suspect

Police say a man is wanted after a burglary at Rock on Foods on Peach Parkway.

Photos: Fort Valley Department of Public Safety

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley police need your help identifying a burglary suspect.

A post on the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page says the man is wanted for a burglary at Rock on Foods, located at 972 Peach Parkway.

His photos are attached.

Contact Cpt. Marberry at (478) 825-3383 or cmarberry@fortvalleyusa.com if you have any information. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

