Fort Valley police looking for burglary suspect
Police say a man is wanted after a burglary at Rock on Foods on Peach Parkway.
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley police need your help identifying a burglary suspect.
A post on the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page says the man is wanted for a burglary at Rock on Foods, located at 972 Peach Parkway.
His photos are attached.
Contact Cpt. Marberry at (478) 825-3383 or cmarberry@fortvalleyusa.com if you have any information. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
