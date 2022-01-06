Fort Valley Police Department awarded $150,000 grant to fight crime

The U.S Department of Justice is helping Fort Valley Police fight crime.

The agency recently received a $150,000 grant that’s expected to help Fort Valley Police fight crime.

Maj. Jerrell Smith says the first step will be to collect community feedback using surveys.

“We would like for you to reach out to your officers that come into your community,” Maj. Smith said. “If you’re having problems, you know there’s a crime issue, don’t be afraid to talk to the officers. We’re your friends, and we want to have safe communities. We want to have safe neighborhoods, apartment complexes here in Fort Valley.”

Maj. Smith says the money will also help train officers and put more officers on the streets.