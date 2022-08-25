Fort Valley Police Department announces arrest in connection with shooting death of teen

Fort Valley Police announced an arrest Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on August 20.

Keyshon Williams (Fort Valley Police)

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley Police announced an arrest Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on Saturday, August 20.

Witnesses identified Keyshon Williams and two other males as the people who assaulted the juvenile and a relative before the shooting, which resulted in the victim’s death.

Williams was taken into custody at FVPD and is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the juvenile’s death.

Warrants for aggravated assault are active for the two other suspects, who remain at large.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.