Fort Valley opens cooling station to help residents beat the heat

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With heat indices soaring, the city of Fort Valley is offering relief for residents looking to escape the weather.

Starting Saturday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 5, the Fort Valley Fire Department Station 1 will serve as a cooling station from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Station 1, located at 204 West Church Street, behind City Hall in downtown Fort Valley, is open to all citizens who need a break from the relentless summer heat.

Residents seeking assistance or with questions can call (478) 825-5190 and ask for Ms. Jackie, who is on standby to help.

In an effort to “Beat the Heat”, the city offers several recommendations for residents who must be out in the sun. These include planning your day, staying hydrated with plenty of cool fluids, resting frequently if working outdoors and staying indoors in a cool, air-conditioned building if possible.

Residents are also urged to know the signs of heat-related stress, such as lightheadedness, dizziness, confusion, extreme thirst and nausea. Immediate medical assistance should be sought for these symptoms.

Family and friends, especially the elderly, should be checked on regularly. The city reminds everyone to not leave kids or pets alone in an unattended vehicle.