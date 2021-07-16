Fort Valley Mayor speaks on Councilman’s arrest

Fort Valley Mayor Barbara Williams is speaking out on the recent arrest of City Council member Jimmy Barnes.

After learning Barnes was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats, she says it’s now a waiting game.

“It would be unfair to jump in there before we get all the information that we need in order to do something,” Williams said. “But we might realign some committee assignments before that happens.”

Mayor Williams told 41NBC there has been a lot of community reaction to the arrest, but she wants to wait for the judicial system to take control.