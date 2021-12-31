Fort Valley mayor says farewell after 8 years

Fort Valley Mayor Barbara Williams is leaving office after eight years.

Fort Valley Mayor Barbara Williams

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley Mayor Barbara Williams is leaving office after eight years.

Mayor Williams says she considers all of Fort Valley as her family and that she will miss contributing to the community and seeing people enjoy themselves at events.

“Carry on the in the spirit of excellence,” she said. “Fort Valley still has a lot of potential that has not yet been unleashed.”

Mayor Elect Jeffery Lundy was sworn on December 17 and will officially take office on January 1.