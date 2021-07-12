Fort Valley councilman arrested on assault, terroristic threats charges

Jimmy Barnes is charged with Aggravated Assault and Terroristic threats.

FORT VALLEY ,Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday afternoon Peach County Sheriff’s Office arrested Fort Valley Councilman Jimmy Barnes on charges of Aggravated Assault and Terroristic threats.

The Fort Valley Police Department put in a request for an investigation to take place concerning an incident that happened July 3rd, 2021 in the parking lot of Hwy 49 Package Store/Coin Laundry in Fort Valley.

The Peach County Sheriff’s Office followed up on the request and worked in consultation with the Macon District Attorney’s office, which resulted in Barnes’ arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Peach County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any other information at this time.