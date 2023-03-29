Fort Valley cosmetologist to teach hair color techniques at Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show

Jennifer "JB" Nicole will be hosting her own platform for the first time and hopes to help licensed professionals feel more confident in providing hair color services.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Fort Valley cosmetologist will be sharing her skills with thousands this weekend at the Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show this weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jennifer “JB” Nicole has been a cosmetologist and educator for 10 years. During that time, she has attended the Bronner Brother’s Show and assisted other stylists with their platforms, but this is her first time hosting a platform of her own.

Nicole’s class, “Color Made Easy,” will teach licensed professionals hair color techniques that can be used across all brands of products.

“I hope to engage with thousands of other stylists, broaden my network, but most importantly to help licensed professionals feel way more confident behind the chair when providing color services,” she said.

Nicole had to apply for the platform and was selected from thousands of applicants worldwide. She is one of two middle Georgia stylists selected to participate at the Bronner Bros. Beauty Show.