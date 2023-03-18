Award winning hairstylist takes his talent to the international stage

BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A local award winning hair stylist from Houston County is preparing for one of the biggest stages in the business! He’s competing in a world renowned beauty show, and hoping to bring home the big prize.

Ashton Moss is an award winning hairstylist and master colorist living in Warner Robins.

“I’ve always wanted to be a hairstylist ever since I was a child,” said Moss. “I’ve never wanted to do anything else in this industry.”

He is one of only two stylists from Georgia invited to participate in a prestigious beauty competition taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana. For Moss, being selected is like a dream come true.

“I’ve prayed for moments like this,” Moss said. “And so for it to happen, like it’s unreal. So I’m honestly just taking it in.”

The Bronner Brothers International beauty show, happening April 1st through the 3rd, will feature hundreds of cosmetology exhibitions and classes. Several competitions also take place over the weekend, with the largest being the Hair Battle, for which Moss has been selected to compete.

“I’m very excited about it, we’re getting ready for it now. Me and my team, we’re doing a lot. We’re fundraising, rehearsing.”

Moss, who regularly works at Salon Fusion in Bonaire, says he has invested a lot of time and money in preparing for the competition, including rehearsals with his dance team and hair models.

“I have to make fantasy hair pieces, we have to costume, we have to prepare for makeup looks.”

But Moss isn’t a newcomer to these competitions. He won Macon’s Pro Beauty Show 2 years in a row, and was also featured on WE TV’s Cutting It: in the ATL hair battle Show.

Moss explained that it took years of hard work and persistence for him to reach his goals.

“Never give up. Always study your craft. Never stop learning,” Moss said. “The best teacher was once a student, so never stop learning and just keep God first in all you do.”

The winner of the hair battle will receive a grand prize of $10,000, including bragging rights. But Moss says most of the prize money goes toward recovering the cost of preparing for the competition.

“My ultimate prayer at this moment is to put together a great show,” said Moss “That we look great on stage, that the audience gets my message. But definitely, definitely we are aiming to bring home the gold. We are aiming to bring home the gold and to be $10,000 richer.”

To help raise money for his performance, Moss’ supporters have organized a pep rally to be held on Saturday the 25th at Talk to Me Nice Studios. There will be food, entertainment and prizes, and everyone is encouraged to stop by.

You can donate by visiting Moss’ gofundme. You can see more of his work on his Instagram and TikTok.