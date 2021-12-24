Fort Valley Church holds Christmas toy drive for families in need

MACON, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT)- St. Peter AME Church hosted its second annual toy drive Thursday.

The toy drive started in 2020, when Pastor Anthony Dixon saw a need for the church to help in the community. With the help of the community, the church collected 1,000 toys to help 100 families in Fort Valley.

Pastor Dixon says the toy drive is bigger than just giving back during the holidays.

“We want to first be the place they turn to in time of need we know that people are going through, socially and emotionally. It just not about about the toys it’s about the church being the church,” said Pastor Dixon.

The church also collected children’s clothes to give to families as well.