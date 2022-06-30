Forsyth unveils new sculpture representing diversity

The Forsyth Fire outside Forsyth City Hall

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The city of Forsyth unveiled a new public art installation outside its City Hall.

The art installation was a part of the Georgia Installation Community Grant. The 1,500 pound sculpture features a circle of clasped hands to represent unity.

“It’s a local project through and through and it addresses our community and the unity of our community and that was really the theme that we chosen for this so we’re just excited to see it and I think it compliments our new city hall well,” said Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson.

According to Iron Eagle Design Fabricator, Michael Borders, the sculpture took three months to make.

The sculpture also lights up at night.