Forsyth Police Chief Harris set to retire soon

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Forsyth Police Chief, Eddie Harris, is planning to submit his retirement.

According to City Manager, Janice Hall, Harris told Hall Friday, July 29th, that he would be submitting his retirement, though as of Wednesday August 3rd, he still hasn’t done so.

Major Daniels is in charge of the police department while the City of Forsyth works through the hiring process to find a new police Chief.