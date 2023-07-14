Forsyth mourns loss of longtime councilmember Melvin Lawrence, funeral set for Sunday

Lawrence served as Post 3 city council member for more than 20 years and was an active member of the Georgia Regional Commission and Georgia Municipal Association.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – City of Forsyth leaders are preparing funeral arrangements as they mourn the loss of longtime councilmember Melvin Lawrence.

Lawrence served as Post 3 city council member for more than 20 years. He also served as Director of the Forsyth Senior Center and was an active member of the Georgia Regional Commission and Georgia Municipal Association.

Mayor Eric Wilson says Lawrence was an advocate for the people and worked hard to serve his constituents.

“He’s had an impact on a lot of lives during his time here in Forsyth,” Mayor Wilson said. “He will truly be missed not only by his fellow council members and those in city government but by the whole community.”

Visitation was held Friday afternoon at Freeman Funeral Home in Forsyth. The funeral service will take place at First Baptist Church of Forsyth at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

You can find the full obituary for Melvin Lawrence here: https://www.freemanfh26.com/obituary/melvin-lawrence.