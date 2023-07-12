Funeral services announced for Forsyth Councilman Melvin Lawrence

Lawrence died Saturday after serving the city for more than 20 years.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Forsyth has announced funeral services for city councilman Melvin Lawrence. The Post 3 councilmen died Saturday after serving the city for more than 20 years.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 14 from 3:00 -6:00 pm at Freeman Funeral Home located at 26 Brentwood Place in Forsyth. Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 15 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church located at 95 W Morse Street in Forsyth.

In a Facebook post, the City of Forsyth says Councilman Lawrence faithfully served the citizens of Forsyth for over 20 years. His dedication and leadership will be greatly missed. Our deepest condolences to his wife, Catherine and their entire family.