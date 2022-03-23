Forsyth man charged with murder following death of Monroe County woman

22-year-old Jadarius Watts was arrested Wednesday after the mother of his child was found dead inside a vehicle.

Photos: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Forsyth man faces several charges, including murder, after the body of his child’s mother was found in a car Wednesday.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says 21-year-old Toriyahna Proctor of Monroe County was reported missing Wednesday morning after last being contacted Tuesday night. The release said she was last known to be with the father of her baby, 22-year-old Jadarius Watts, and that they were traveling in Jadarius’ black Chevrolet Malibu.

Just before noon Wedneseday, deputies discovered the Malibu backed into a parking space at the Holly Grove boat ramp. Jadarius was sitting in the front seat. He stepped out for deputies to perform a pat down search, and that’s when Jadarius ran and jumped into Lake Juliette.

“He was unable to swim and rescued by the deputies,” the release said. He was then placed in handcuffs, and Toriyahna’s body was found inside the car.

Jadarius is being held at the Monroe County Jail. He’s charged with obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, kidnapping, aggravated assault and murder.

Call Investigator Marilynne Fitts at (478) 994-7287 if you have additional information.

