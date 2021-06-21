Forsyth man arrested on child porn charges

30 year-old Anthony Grier is charged with six counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

Photo courtesy of MGN

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monroe County man is in jail, accused of child porn distribution.

On June 17, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit, arrested 30 year-old Anthony Latrell Grier, and charged with six counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (distribution of child pornography).

The GBI began an investigation into Grier’s online activity, after receiving multiple Cybertips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the online possession and distribution of images depicting child sexual abuse material to a popular online platform. That led to a search warrant of Grier’s and his home. He was booked into the Monroe County Jail upon his arrest.

According to the GBI, this investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.