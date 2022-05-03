Forsyth hosting second ‘Taco Week’

The Forsyth-Monroe Chamber of Commerce is holding the second annual Taco Week this week.

The Pickled Okra Taco Week Tacos

The event was started as a way to fight back against the impact of Covid on local businesses.

“So in the evening when you get off of work, you and your family can go out or you can meet your friends, but it’s also a lunch activity you can do with your coworkers,” Forsyth-Monroe Chamber CEO Rebecca Stone said.



Jeremy Seymour, the owner of The Pickled Okra, the defending Taco Week champion, says the restaurant is serving up a buffalo chicken taco this year, complete with fried chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, bacon, hot sauce and ranch dressing.

“I was just really shocked by it makes you feel good when you can come up with something in a few weeks and everyone enjoys it,” he said. “It really means a lot for people to come in here and eat it and tell you it’s good, even if they say it’s okay, I’m okay with it.”

There are taco week passports at each participating restaurant. You can get a stamp at each one and be entered for a chance to win a prize after receiving four stamps.

Stone says one of the great things about Taco Week is that the proceeds stay local.

The festival runs until Saturday.

You can vote for your favorite taco at the Chamber’s website and also find a list of participating restaurants.