Former Warner Robins city employee convicted of felony theft

A former Warner Robins city employee, Pamela Mullis, has been convicted of felony theft by taking more than $25,000.

Pam Mullis (Photo: Houston County Sheriff's Office)

Mullis was found guilty and sentenced by Superior Court Judge Kathrine Lumsden on Thursday to 10 years, with the first 90-120 days to serve in the probation detention center.

According to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office, Mullis will also have to pay the city restitution of $45,870.26, with the first $23,000 to be paid within ten days.

The charges against Mullis were brought forward in January after discrepancies with the Mortgage Assistance Program account were noticed by the City of Warner Robins. Shortly after, law enforcement got involved, and Mullis confessed to taking the U.S. currency from Warner Robins citizens over a nearly three-year period. Mullis kept copies of the receipts of each theft, which were turned over to law enforcement during the investigation.

In total, Mullis took $45,870.26 from the City of Warner Robins.

The case was primarily investigated by Detective Sgt. Justin Clark of the Warner Robins Criminal Investigation Division.

“Theft from our citizens and violation of the public’s trust is a serious matter,” District Attorney William Kendall said. “This was an ongoing and continuous theft over 32 months, not a one-time bad judgment call. Thefts, misconduct, and other violations of public trust, while in a position of public trust, will be prosecuted without fear or favor.”