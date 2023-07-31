Former Warner Robin police chief faces incest, child sexual abuse charges

On Wednesday, July 26th, GBI agents secured arrest warrants for George Johnson

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former Warner Robins Police Chief is facing child sexual abuse charges in Houston County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 79-year-old George Johnson, of Warner Robins on Thursday. On Wednesday, July 26th, GBI agents secured arrest warrants for Johnson for the following offenses:

Incest

Sodomy

Sexual Exploitation of a Child

Monday, July 17, 2023, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance following a complaint filed with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The complaint involved allegations that Johnson abused a teenage female victim. A preliminary investigation indicates the incidents happened in Houston County and Pulaski County since 2022. Both Houston Sheriff Cullen Talton and Pulaski County Sheriff Danny Brannen requested the GBI conduct the investigation since the incidents involved two different judicial circuits.

Johnson was the WRPD Chief during the late 80’s and early 90’s.

This case will be given to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.