Former site of Fountain Car Wash under new ownership

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An iconic Macon carwash is under new ownership, and it’s getting a modern makeover.

Renovations are being made at the former site of Fountain Car Wash, soon to reopen as Big Peach Car Wash. The building will undergo a complete remodel of the interior and exterior and will also receive new equipment and vacuums. Jeffery Mark, owner of Big Peach Car Wash, explains how the business got started.

“Big Peach started in my driveway with a group of friends that all went to church with and grew up together, and we had the idea of making a car wash,” Mark said. “So we all took our ideas from every car wash and just made one awesome car wash.”

Improvements are also being made to the parking lot to reduce congestion. This is one of four Big Peach Car Washes currently in operation, but there are a total of 22 locations in the works throughout Georgia and South Carolina. The renovated site is expected to open in April.