Former President Donald Trump to participate in CNN Presidential Town Hall in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump will be participating in a CNN Presidential Town Hall next week in New Hampshire.

The event is scheduled to take place on May 10th at Saint Anselm College and will be moderated by CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins.

At the town hall, Trump will answer questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

New Hampshire is traditionally the site of the first presidential primary in the nation and is seen as a critical early-voting state in the presidential nomination process.

The former President’s participation in the event will provide an opportunity for Trump to connect with his supporters and potential voters.