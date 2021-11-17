Former Perry mayor dies in Twiggs County crash

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Perry Mayor James “Jimmy” Faircloth has died following a motorcycle crash in Twiggs County.

The crash happened around 4:00pm Tuesday afternoon along State Route 96 in Twiggs County.

Georgia State Patrol confirms James Faircloth of Perry was traveling east on State Route 96 when traffic came to an abrupt stop. A report from GSP says Faircloth applied brakes and lost control of his motorcycle resulting in him being thrown from the bike. He was airlifted to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon where he later died from his injuries.

Faircloth served as Perry Mayor for more than nine years before resigning in May of 2019.

Current Mayor Randall Walker served as interim mayor following Faircloth’s resignation.