Former Peach Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director arrested

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Former Peach County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director, Jeff Doles, was arrested Wednesday.

According to District Attorney Anita Howard, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s investigation, Doles was arrested on 6 counts of Fiduciary Theft and 6 counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

The DA says this is a pending case, and the investigation is ongoing.