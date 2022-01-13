Former Peach County Trojans participate in college football’s national title game

Two former Peach County High School students participated in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday.

Peach County High School Football field

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two former Peach County High School students participated in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday.

Terrence Ferguson II, a 2021 Peach County High School graduate, is a freshman offensive lineman for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He appeared in two games this season.

Kearis Jackson, a 2018 Peach County High School graduate, is a junior wide receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs. Jackson helped lead the Trojans to a state championship game appearance in 2017.

Jackson finished his season with 194 receiving yards and a touchdown. He had one catch for eight yards in Monday’s championship game.

Peach County coach Chad Campbell said Wednesday’s he’s incredibly proud of both players.