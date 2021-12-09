Former Peach County teacher arrested for sending inappropriate messages

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– A former Peach County High School teacher is behind bars for texting one of his students.



Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese, says 25-year-old Justin Akin was arrested Monday.

Sheriff Deese says his office was contacted by the parents of a student on Friday, who say their 17-year-old daughter received inappropriate messages from Akin.



He’s charged with 4 counts of Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors.

The investigation is still ongoing.