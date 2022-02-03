Former Milledgeville pastor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teenager

The citizen reported Tuininga, was having sex with Ugandan female minors as young as 14-years-old who were under the care of the organization.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A former Milledgeville pastor who was participating in missionary work in Uganda, pleaded guilty in court today for sexually assaulting a girl under the care of his church.

44-year-old Eric Tuininga, pleaded guilty to engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places. Tuininga faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, followed by supervised release up to life, and a maximum $250,000 fine. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, a U.S. citizen affiliated with the U.S.-based Orthodox Presbyterian Church (OPC) operating in Mbale, Uganda, contacted U.S. Embassy Kampala American Citizen Services (ACS) in June 2019.

U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Diplomatic Security (DSS) agents in Kampala, Uganda, opened an investigation into the allegations.

Federal agents then identified a Ugandan minor who was 14-years-old in March 2019, when Tuininga had sex with her as he was working as a pastor with the Orthodox Presbyterian Church (OPC).

Tuininga now admits he came to know the victim working as a religious leader, and the victim would often visit the OPC church, including a religious compound, overseen by Tuininga. He also now admits engaging in illicit sexual conduct with the teenager.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 3.