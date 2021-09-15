Former Milledgeville Mayor Griffin runs for Georgia Secretary of State

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A former Milledgeville Mayor and Georgia Senator is running to be the next Georgia Secretary of State.

Democrat Floyd Griffin says Georgia needs someone who is battlefield tested, ethically motivated and who understands the true meaning of fighting for the right to vote.

The Milledgeville native retired from the army as colonel in 1990, and then went on to serve two terms in the state house. After that he was elected as the first black mayor of Milledgeville, serving from 2002 to 2006. Griffin has also worked as a ROTC director and coach for Winston-Salem State University’s football team, as well as an Assistant Professor of Military Science at Wake Forest University. He was also the President and CEO of Slater’s Funeral Home in Milledgeville prior to retirement in 2017. In February of 2021 a street was named after Griffin in Milledgeville during Black History Month.

Griffin made history in many ways, and in doing so he was awarded the James Wimberly Racial Barrier Breaker Award in 2002. Griffin has an autobiography that was released in 2009, but he also has an oral history that can be found in the History Makers Collection at the Library of Congress.