Former Macon Mayor David Carter dies at age 90

Mayor David Lee Carter was appointed in 1995.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Macon Mayor David Lee Carter died Saturday, July 17th at the age of 90. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones say the former mayor died of natural causes at his home in Macon.

Carter was appointed mayor in 1995 after Mayor Tommy Olmstead left the office to serve as the commissioner for the Georgia Department of Human Resources.

Carter was born in South Carolina and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. He received his college education through the Armed Forces Institute, Kansas State, Maryland and Seoul Universities. After retiring from the military, the U.S. Army Major was elected five times to serve on Macon City Council. He served as council president for eight years before becoming mayor in 1995.

Carter leaves behind a wife, four sons, two grandchildren and a great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, July 27th in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will have a reception following the service at the funeral home.

To read Carter’s full obituary and express condolences, visit the Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home website.