Former Ft. Valley Councilman LeMario Brown Running for Agriculture Commissioner

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A former Fort Valley Councilman is now running for a state seat after an unsuccessful bid for mayor.

LeMario Brown announced that he is running for State Agriculture Commissioner on social media Tuesday, February 22nd.

This comes after a close loss in the race for mayor of Fort Valley last year, in 2021. A recount showed that Brown lost to Jeffery Lundy by just 19 votes.

In his post, he said,

“I know this is a very high mountain to climb, but with God everything is possible. I stand on the shoulders of my ancestors, my grandparents, and especially Georgia farmers. I can see my grandfathers (Lewis Jackson, Sr. & James Brown, Sr.) now smiling all the way to November.”

The full post can be seen here:

