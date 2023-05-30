Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia

(41NBC/WMGT) — The Carter Center is reporting that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia.

The Center’s post came around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30th.

The Carter Center says Rosalynn continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones.

The statement from the Carter Family describes Rosalynn’s work in being an advocate for mental health for most of her life– including her push to improve access to care and decrease the stigma about issues surrounding mental health. They also mention that they hope this news from the Carter family will continue to increase important conversations to seek help and get support for mental health conditions.

The statement ends with words that reference a statement Mrs. Carter herself often noted:

“There are only four kinds of people in this world: those who have been caregivers; those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers. The universality of caregiving is clear in our family, and we are experiencing the joy and the challenges of this journey.”