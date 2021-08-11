Former Dublin Mayor inducted into GMA Hall of Fame

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Dublin Mayor Phil Best and four other Georgia city leaders are now in the Georgia Municipal Government Hall of Fame for their extraordinary contributions to public service. The inductions took place during the annual Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Convention in Savannah.

Mayor Best served as Dublin’s Mayor for 22 years before stepping down in July. Prior to serving as the mayor of Dublin, Best served four years on the McRae City Council and four years on Dublin City Council.

Best was also elected president of GMA in June 2019 and led the organization through the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Best also served as first, second and third vice president before becoming GMC president.

This year’s GMA Hall of Fame inductees are:

Phil Best, former mayor of Dublin and former GMA president

Vince Williams, mayor of Union City and outgoing GMA president

Steve Edwards, mayor of Sugar Hill

Jimmy Burnette, mayor of Suwanee

Isaiah Hugley, Columbus Consolidated Government city manager

Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to all of Georgia’s 537 cities. Created in 1933, the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) is the only state organization that represents municipal governments in Georgia.