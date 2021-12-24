Forest B. Johnson and Associates gives away free meals for Christmas

The law firm partnered with S & S Cafeteria to give away 500 meals to anyone who drove up.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Forest B. Johnson and Associates spread Christmas cheer Friday morning by giving out some free meals to people in need.

The law firm partnered with S & S Cafeteria to give away 500 meals to anyone who drove up. People had a choice between turkey or ham plates.

We spoke with the Managing Attorney for the Macon office, Leitra Young Maxwell, about what this event means to them.

“It just warms my heart. You know with so much going on in the world anytime you can do something for somebody else than that’s a blessing and that’s the true meaning of Christmas,” she said.

The food giveaway is one of several community initiatives the firm does throughout the year.

The Flaming Knights Motorcycle Club, the men of Omega Psi Phi, and several students from Warner Robins helped with the event.