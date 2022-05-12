Food trucks to fill Carolyn Crayton Park Saturday for first ‘Picnic in the Park’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation is hosting its first ever Picnic in the Park Festival this weekend.

Seven food trucks will be present, offering everything from Latin food to burgers to desserts.

The Picnic will hold events for all age ranges.

An inflatable bounce house and obstacle course will be on-site for children, and corn hole and a wine slushy food truck will be available for adults.

Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Senior Administrator Kalyn Collins says this event will bring the community together.

“I think it brings us together,” she said. “We’ll have different types of entertainment, so hopefully from different genres for everyone to enjoy. Just getting people outside and realizing we are a community to build a better community for Macon-Bibb County.”

The festival is this Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carolyn Crayton Park.

Collins says you can arrive early if you would like to find a particular spot.

There will be places to sit, but Collins suggests bringing your own towels or chairs.