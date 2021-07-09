Food Truck Fridays in Perry offers a great night out

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Old Courthouse Square in downtown Perry will be packed with fun opportunities and food trucks on a select Friday each month until September.

Perry GA Convention & Visitors Bureau says Food Truck Fridays are more than their name implies, promising to bring live music, spirits, later night hours for shops, a kids’ zone, and-of course- food trucks from all over Georgia.

Events for July 9th are focused on celebrating Independence Day. The “Rockin’ in the USA!” edition of Food Truck Friday will include live entertainment from Smokey Jones and the 3 Dollar Pistols, as well as free children’s activities and over 20 food and beverage vendors.

Each Friday’s festivities begin at 6:00 pm and end at 10:00 pm.

Here is a list of the dates left until they finish up for the year:

July 9

August 13

September 10

For more information, go to Visit Perry’s website here:

https://www.visitperry.com/event-details/food-truck-fridays

and

https://imgoingcalendar.com/PerryGA/event-details/60dc5ff4015efd4be8d84fe3