Food giveaway at Carl Vinson VA Medical Center set for Wednesday

Flyer credit to Carl Vinson VA Medical Center

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A food giveaway is being held on Wednesday at the Dublin VA Medical Center starting in the morning.

The Love for the Community (LFTC), Buckhorn Food Ministries and Carl Vinson VA Medical Center are coming together to host a giveaway in which boxes of food will be given to veterans and the general public.

The giveaway is scheduled to start at 11 a.m., and continue until 1 p.m.– or until supplies are all gone. The drive-thru pickup is happening in front of Middle Georgia State University, near the Dublin VA Medical Center on Veterans Blvd.

The event is being hosted by the Medical Center’s community development & civic engagement Service.