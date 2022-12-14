Florida woman facing multiple charges after Monroe County arrest

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Florida woman faces multiple charges after being arrested in Monroe County Wednesday morning.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says that just after 5:30, a deputy observed a Nissan Altima traveling south on I-75 that was “equipped with what appeared to be a fraudulent temporary Florida license plate.”

The deputy confirmed the tag was fraudulent and was registered to another vehicle and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.

The deputy reported smelling marijuana while speaking with the driver, 34-year-old Soleita Rene Gamboa of Tampa. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of more than 4.5 pounds of ecstasy pills and less than one ounce of marijuana. The approximate value of the ecstasy is $70,000.

Gamboa was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

She’s charged with unlawful use of a license plate to conceal or misrepresent identity, operating an unregistered vehicle, window tint, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and trafficking ecstasy.

