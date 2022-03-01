Flint Energies to partner with Conexon to bring fiber broadband to 31,000 homes and businesses in Middle Georgia

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Kemp announced a new partnership to deliver fiber broadband to 31,000 underserved businesses and homes in numerous counties on Tuesday morning.

The partnership will effect a total of 9 counties in middle Georgia, including Crawford, South Houston, Macon, Peach, Taylor counties.

Flint Energies and Conexon Connect will be joining forces, with a plan to deploy a 3,000 mile fiber to the home network in Middle Georgia. This $90 million dollar project is being made possible through a combination of American Rescue Plan grant funds, FCC Rural Digital Opportunity Funds, as well as significant investments by Flint Energies and Connect.

Work on the project is expected to begin immediately, and is expected to be complete in 2026.

State Senator Larry Walker had this to say, at the announcement Tuesday:

“I’m grateful for Flint Energies’ investment in our communities and for bringing true broadband to portions of their service area that have lacked access for far too long,” and, “Flint has served middle Georgia for over 85 years and with this announcement, the co-op has once again shown its commitment to members. By bringing high-speed internet to, heretofore, overlooked areas, rural households, farms, churches and businesses will be able to enjoy the benefits of connectivity to today’s online world. This is a game changer.”

This partnership between Flint Energies and Connect is made possible by Senate Bill 2, which makes it where electric membership cooperatives (like Flint Energies) can provide broadband services in order to aid rural communities in need across the state. Flint Energies, as well as 20 other electric membership cooperatives, are working to provide high speed internet and broadband services to impact a total of 282,000 Georgians in 89 counties.