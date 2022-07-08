First United Methodist Church in Milledgeville bringing youth together to give back

140 local youth members are giving back to the community by volunteering their time this summer.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 24-year-old tradition continues in Milledgeville.

First United Methodist Church is hosting its annual mission known as ‘River of Life,’ during which youth give back to the community.

Children as young as 12 are picking up a hammer and getting to work to give back to disabled residents.

Lily Mullis, who has participated in the mission since she was in fifth grade, says a lot goes into helping each year.

“It’s a lot of hard work and effort,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t want to do this during your summer, but after you do it and feel sweaty and you go worship, you feel good. At the end, you give the person the Bible, it makes you just feel like you’ve helped someone in the community.”

Mullis has painted houses and built wheelchair ramps for people all over middle Georgia.

“It makes you feel good that there’s kids still out there wanting to help the community and people who need more help getting places and everything,” she said.

Coordinator Marty Sirmans says the mission helps bring people together.

“We hope not only we are serving these people in these homes, but we’re serving these young people and these future generations,” Sirmans said. “There’s a lot of negative going on in this world today, and we hope just one positive thing will change their life this week.”

140 youth are participating to help serve 20 families, doing jobs that range from cutting grass to repairing roofs.

Youth pastor Wes Sorrells, from Monroe County, has been bringing children to take part in the mission for 11 years now.

“It gives them a chance to come see and work and volunteer for this,” he said. “They don’t get paid, but they learn some skills. They also learn to share their love of Christ with others, too.”

