Lake Tobesofkee fireworks show postponed

Lake Tobesofkee and Claystone Park made the tough decision to postpone their Independence Day fireworks show.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lake Tobesofkee and Claystone Park made the tough decision to postpone their Independence Day fireworks show.

This is the second year in a row the July 4 Fireworks at the lake have been postponed. The first time was in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, and this time is due to construction at Sandy Beach.

According to Chris Floore with Macon-Bibb County, the Pickleball courts, playgrounds and pavilions are all under construction. The county believes it would be unsafe for families to be in an active construction site.

Sandy Beach Water Park is still open.

Construction will not be complete until late August or early September. The fireworks are tentatively postponed to Labor Day weekend.

Macon will still have fireworks at Luther Williams field Sunday night when the Macon Bacon host the Savannah Bananas.