Firearm found in student’s backpack at Warner Robins High School

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Wednesday, a gun was found in a student’s backpack at Warner Robins High School.

According to a statement from Chris McCook, principal of Warner Robins High School, all students and staff are safe, but a firearm was found during a search of a student’s backpack.

McCook reminds parents to tell their children to use Anonymous Alerts when they see or hear anything of concern, and that the wellbeing of students and staff is always the school’s number one priority as they continue to investigate safety concerns.