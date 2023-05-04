Fire dangers drop; temperatures climb Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fire threats around Middle Georgia have been reduced thanks to calming winds.

Today

Mostly sunny conditions will stick with Middle Georgia again this afternoon, however now some upper level clouds are entering the mix. Winds will be much calmer as they hover around the 5 mph mark out of the northwest this afternoon. Temperatures will largely peak in the upper 70s with a couple of low 80s. UV indexes around the region will hover around the 9 mark this afternoon, so folk planning to enjoy the calmer weather should protect themselves with sunscreen.

Tonight early on will be a good chance to see the Full Flower Moon for the month of May. After midnight cloud cover will thicken as the humidity starts to climb thanks to a shift in the wind to the southeast. Low temperatures will jump to the upper 40s and lower 50s as a result to kick off Friday morning.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies will be with Middle Georgia throughout the day on Friday along with a few chances for some isolated showers. Temperatures will largely peak in the upper 70s once again as the winds blow in from the southeast at around 5 mph.

Overnight a bit of clearing is expected with the cloud cover however it will remain rather muggy. Low temperatures will jump into the upper 50s with winds from the east-southeast at about 5-10 mph. Patchy fog will be possible in some spots heading into Saturday morning.

The Weekend

Partly cloudy skies are likely both Saturday and Sunday with Saturday seeing highs in the low to mid 80s and Sunday in the upper 80s. A few isolated storms will be possible both days, however Sunday will likely see more of them. Severe weather is not anticipated with these storms, however a few strong wind bursts could be possible thanks to heavy rain.

Temperatures will continue to climb into next week as partly cloudy skies remain the norm for the afternoon hours along with a few storm chances.

