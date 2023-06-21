Finalist named for Washington County Schools Superintendent

Photo credit to Washington County School District

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Vickie Harden has been unanimously voted in as the finalist for Superintendent of the Washington County School District.

Harden is a graduate of Washington County High School, and received her Bachelor’s degree in Latin from the University of Georgia and her Master’s and Specialist’s degrees from Georgia College and State University. She taught latin for 13 years and worked in administration and leadership for the past 17 years– serving as assistant principal, CTAE Director, Alternative School Principal, District Pre-K Director, and Principal of T.J. Elder Middle School.

On June 12th, the Washington County Board of Education voted unanimously to announce her as the finalist for the Superintendent position. The announcement was made at least 2 weeks before the meeting at which the final vote is planned to take place for superintendent. A called meeting has been scheduled for June 27th at 5:30 in Sandersville.

Harden had this to say about the announcement:

” I am excited about this new role in the school district that has molded and shaped me since I entered kindergarten in 1974 at D. D. Crawford”