FedEx truck robbery on Macon’s Carlisle Avenue leads to 3 arrests

Photos: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three suspects were arrested on Thursday in connection with a robbery involving a FedEx truck on Carlisle Avenue.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies responded to the intersection of Carlisle Avenue and Napier Avenue just after 1 p.m. after receiving a distress call that a FedEx truck was being held at gunpoint.

Deputies say they arrived about 15 minutes after the call and observed three individuals who weren’t FedEx employees inside and at the back of the truck, with two FedEx employees inside the back of the truck. One of the suspects attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended, and two others were arrested without incident. A firearm was recovered during the arrests, and no one was harmed.

The suspects were identified as:

33-year-old Quincy Dewayne Searcy of Barnesville. Deputies say he was wanted in Bibb County for burglary and criminal damage to property and was also wanted for a felony in Spaulding County and a misdemeanor in Crawford County.

30-year-old Treshawnda Shawta Alexander of Macon. Deputies say she was wanted in Bibb County for failure to appear.

36-six-year-old Tiffiney Tameia Alexander of Macon.

Searcy was charged with armed robbery and felony obstruction. Treshawnda Alexander was charged with robbery by intimidation and tampering with evidence, and Tiffiney Alexander was charged with robbery by intimidation. All three suspects are being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who observes suspicious activity to contact them at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.