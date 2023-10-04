Federal jury convicts 2 Macon gang members in major fentanyl distribution ring

A federal jury convicted Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and Kenneth Emanuel Pertillo, both 37 and residents of Macon, on multiple charges related to drug trafficking and criminal street gang activities on Monday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A federal jury convicted Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and Kenneth Emanuel Pertillo, both 37 and residents of Macon, on multiple charges related to drug trafficking and criminal street gang activities on Monday.

The convictions follow a multi-agency investigation into large-scale distribution of deadly fentanyl mixes and other narcotics in Macon and Middle Georgia, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Both defendants face life imprisonment and a maximum fine of $10,000,000 for each narcotics charge, with additional penalties for Barnwell, who also faces a firearms charge.

“As part of our collective commitment to directly address violence in Macon, law enforcement conducted this lengthy investigation to unravel a violent and armed organized criminal group distributing large amounts of fentanyl, often sold to people as other drugs,” U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter D. Leary said.

“Gangs wreak havoc on local residents, engaging in violence and peddling dangerous drugs that devastate communities and families,” Senior Supervisory Special Agent Robert Gibbs of FBI Macon added.

The trial began on September 25 and concluded on October 2 before U.S. District Judge Royal.

According to evidence presented at trial, the FBI-led investigation began in March 2020. Multiple controlled purchases and wiretaps were authorized to advance the investigation. Barnwell and Pertillo were identified as distributors and part of the MOB sect of the Mafia criminal street gang.

On July 20, 2021, FBI agents executed search warrants at 11 Macon addresses (Mimosa Drive, Culver Street, Forest Hill Road, Riverside Park Boulevard, Lucerne Drive, Shurling Drive and Kingsview Drive.) Agents reported finding approximately eight kilograms of various narcotics, 20 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and more than $50,000 cash. At one location, an apartment located at 3990 Riverside Park Blvd. identified as a drug “lab,” agents reported finding significant amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other drugs, along with firearms and $5,778 in cash.

In addition to Barnwell and Pertillo, multiple co-defendants have been convicted and await sentencing, each facing years in prison and hefty fines.

In all, the organization is responsible for distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute more than three kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl analogue, 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, nearly two kilograms of heroin and significant quantities of cocaine base and cocaine.

The following co-defendants have been convicted and are awaiting sentencing:

Christopher Leon Coleman aka “Slim,” 41, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years up to a maximum of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine;

Troy Truelle Williams, Sr., aka “Ty,” 54, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl and heroin. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years up to a maximum of 40 years in prison to be followed by six years of supervised release and a $2,000,000 fine;

De’Kerio Ja’mel Coleman aka “Dee,” 35, of Macon, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine;

Joshua Antoine Green aka “J” or “Jay,” 32, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine;

Gregory Bernard Jolly aka “Stank,” 38, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine;

Johnnie B. Lowe, 67, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine;

Rochelle Oliver aka “Chelle,” 40, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine;

Recardo Keon Ray aka “Keon,” 38, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine;

Tiara Thomas aka “Red,” 23, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl. She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine; and

Michael Clifford White, 40, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine.

The following co-defendants have been convicted and sentenced:

Romello Campbell, 21, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 120 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on May 9 after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine;

Diamond Monique Thomas, 27, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 96 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on July 11 after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine; and

Jameliha Shalonda Coleman aka “Juicy,” 26, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 90 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on June 9 after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

This operation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) initiative, involving multiple agencies including the DEA, the GBI and local sheriff’s offices.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joy Odom is prosecuting the case for the Government.

The investigation is ongoing, and the defendants are not eligible for parole.