Feb. 4 Middle Georgia high school basketball scores

High school basketball scores from around Middle Georgia

Including today’s slate of games, there is only four days of jam-packed basketball left before the post-season. Here’s a few scores from around Middle Georgia:

Girls Scores

Baldwin defeat West Laurens 68-19

Central defeat Peach County 51-32

Dodge County defeat Southwest 64-28

Houston County defeat Westside 55-39

Telfair defeat Dublin 29-27

Northeast defeat Lamar County 76-38

Deerfield-Windsor defeat Tattnall Square Academy 69-42

FPD defeat Mount de Sales 48-30

Boys Scores

Peach county defeat Central 79-73

Houston County defeat Westside 75-66

Southwest defeat Dodge County 59-57

Dublin defeat Telfair County 75-50

FPD defeat Mount de Sales 92-40

Deerfield-Windsor defeat Tattnall Square 71-56

Baldwin defeat West Laurens 75-26

GMC beat ACE 61-45

Washington County beat Bleckley County 70-51