Feb. 1 Middle Georgia high school basketball scores

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, many matchups tonight consist of rematches from earlier this season. Here’s a few scores from around Middle Georgia:

Girls Scores

Peach County defeat Upson-Lee 69-32

Tattnall Square Academy defeat FPD 48-41

Westside defeat Rutland 62-11

West Laurens defeat Dublin 56-48

Howard defeat Perry 44-27

Northeast defeat Bleckley Co 73-36

Deerfield-Windsor defeat Stratford 40-39

Central defeat Crisp County 54-32

Dodge County defeat Washington County 55-52

Boys Scores

FPD defeat Tattnall Square Academy 56-55

Rutland defeat Westside 73-69

Dublin defeat West Laurens 77-27

Stratford Academy defeat Deerfield-Windsor 83-79

Washington County defeat Dodge County 68-39

Wilkinson County defeat Georgia Military College 64-55

Baldwin defeat Spalding 70-57

Northeast defeat Bleckley County 64-56