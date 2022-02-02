Feb. 1 Middle Georgia high school basketball scores
High school basketball scores from around Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, many matchups tonight consist of rematches from earlier this season. Here’s a few scores from around Middle Georgia:
Girls Scores
Peach County defeat Upson-Lee 69-32
Tattnall Square Academy defeat FPD 48-41
Westside defeat Rutland 62-11
West Laurens defeat Dublin 56-48
Howard defeat Perry 44-27
Northeast defeat Bleckley Co 73-36
Deerfield-Windsor defeat Stratford 40-39
Central defeat Crisp County 54-32
Dodge County defeat Washington County 55-52
Boys Scores
FPD defeat Tattnall Square Academy 56-55
Rutland defeat Westside 73-69
Dublin defeat West Laurens 77-27
Stratford Academy defeat Deerfield-Windsor 83-79
Washington County defeat Dodge County 68-39
Wilkinson County defeat Georgia Military College 64-55
Baldwin defeat Spalding 70-57
Northeast defeat Bleckley County 64-56