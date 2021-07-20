FBI, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office net 10 arrests in joint search warrant operation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The FBI joined the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies for a joint search warrant operation that led to the arrest of 10 people. The Sheriff’s Office says the Tuesday morning operation is in response to an increase in violent crimes in the community. Law enforcement took the following people into custody:

Deion Bernard Adams , a 27-year-old male, of East Point, was arrested for a warrant out of Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

, a 27-year-old male, of East Point, was arrested for a warrant out of Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Johnifer Dernard Barnwell , a 35-year-old male, of Dry Branch, was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

, a 35-year-old male, of Dry Branch, was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. Tyrell Valente Barnwell , a 36-year-old male, of Dry Branch, was charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

, a 36-year-old male, of Dry Branch, was charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute. Christopher Leon Coleman Jr , a 38-year-old male, of Macon, was charged with two counts of Trafficking in Heroin, three counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, and three counts of Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

, a 38-year-old male, of Macon, was charged with two counts of Trafficking in Heroin, three counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, and three counts of Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Jameliha Shalonda Coleman , a 24-year-old female, of Macon, was charged with four counts of Trafficking in Heroin, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property Felony.

, a 24-year-old female, of Macon, was charged with four counts of Trafficking in Heroin, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property Felony. Nickolas Ray French , a 27-year-old male, of Macon, was arrested for a Probation Violation warrant.

, a 27-year-old male, of Macon, was arrested for a Probation Violation warrant. Rodreecus Philayoungy Jolly , 38-year-old male, of Macon, was charged with two counts of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

, 38-year-old male, of Macon, was charged with two counts of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Terrell Shamar Moore , a 24-year-old male, of Macon, was arrested on a Bench warrant for Failure to Appear, and a Probation Violation warrant.

, a 24-year-old male, of Macon, was arrested on a Bench warrant for Failure to Appear, and a Probation Violation warrant. Diamond Monique Thomas , a 25-year-old female, of Macon, was charged with four counts of Trafficking Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property Felony.

, a 25-year-old female, of Macon, was charged with four counts of Trafficking Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property Felony. Zerrick Kenterris Usry, a 37-year-old male, of Macon, was arrested on a warrant out of Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 9:00am, deputies and agents searched the following locations: Mimosa Drive, Forrest Hill Road, Culver Street, Kingsview Drive, Shurling Drive, Lucerne Drive, and Riverside Park Boulevard.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia, the Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, the DEA, Georgia State Patrol and GSP SWAT all helped with executing multiple court-authorized search warrants.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and more arrests and charges are pending.