Fatal weekend shooting leaves Fort Valley man dead

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning, April 30th, in Fort Valley.

According to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks, Morray Ross– who had just turned 20-years-old two days prior to the incident– was shot around 4:40 a.m. Ross walked from Perry Railroad Street to Family Food Mart on Camelia Street. From there, he was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he was pronounced dead at 5:35 a.m.