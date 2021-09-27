Fatal Hit and Run on Log Cabin Dr.

Bibb county deputies are searching for a vehicle after a fatal hit and run that took place Sunday afternoon on Log Cabin Drive.

According to a press release around 3:00 pm Sunday a Yamaha R1 motorcycle, driven by 45-year-old David Eugene Kitchens Jr., of Macon, was traveling south on Log Cabin Drive when it went in the center turn lane. That is when a black in color car, possibly a Chrysler 300 turned off of Lafayette Drive to go north onto Log Cabin Drive and struck the Yamaha. The driver of the Yamaha was transported to Atrium Health Navicent where he was pronounced deceased by staff. The driver of the possible Chrysler fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The possible Chrysler has extensive front end damage. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.