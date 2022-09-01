Fatal accident on MLK and Pine Street leaves woman dead

UPDATE:

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident happened when the driver of a Nissan Rogue was traveling on Martin Luther King Blvd, and started to slow down for traffic– a Kia Soul was being driven behind the Nissan, and didn’t slow down. The Kia crashed into the back of the Nissan, which caused the Nissan to roll over.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The woman driving the Kia and her male passenger were also taken to the hospital by ambulance– the driver was pronounced dead at 1:10 a.m. at the hospital.

The next of kin has not been notified yet.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A wreck at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Pine Street early Thursday left a woman dead.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley told 41NBC that the accident happened around 12:30 a.m., when the driver lost control of the car, for unknown reasons. There were 2 people in the car, one of which, was pronounced dead at 1:10 a.m. at a medical center.

Miley says that they still don’t know the identity of the woman who died.

